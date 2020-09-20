Edo Election: Oyo Gov. Makinde Hails Obaseki On Victory

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has congratulated his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki on his successful reelection as the state’s governor.
Makinde in a statement via his official also congratulated the people of Edo, the PDP and Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, who was the Chairman of the PDP Campaign Team for the election.
Obaseki was declared winner of Saturday’s election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, who announced the result of the election, said Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ize-Iyamu, who got 223,619 votes.
Makinde tweeted, “Congratulations, H.E., @GovernorObaseki and Deputy Gov Phillip Shaibu for a well-deserved victory. Well done to the National Campaign Council for Edo State of our great party, @OfficialPDPNig led by H.E., @GovWike. The victory is for the people of Edo State. #EdoNoBeLagos“
Congratulations, H.E., @GovernorObaseki and Deputy Gov Phillip Shaibu for a well-deserved victory. Well done to the National Campaign Council for Edo State of our great party, @OfficialPDPNig led by H.E., @GovWike. The victory is for the people of Edo State. #EdoNoBeLagos pic.twitter.com/gGNhgJ7Iog
