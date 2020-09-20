Edo Election: Benue Gov. Ortom Congratulates Obaseki

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has congratulated his Edo counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, over his re-election at the just-concluded Edo governorship poll.

Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase, said that Obaseki’s victory was a “true reflection of the wishes of Edo people and not the machinations of some individuals and self-acclaimed gods”.

He commended the dogged determination of Obaseki to “overcome intimidation and uphold the mandate his people popularly gave him”.

The governor equally congratulated the people of Edo, the PDP and Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, who was the Chairman of the PDP Campaign Team for the election.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also deserved plaudits for the credible conduct of the polls without yielding to pressure to thwart the will of the people

Ortom prayed God to continue to guide his Edo counterpart to enable him to serve his people in the second term. (NAN)