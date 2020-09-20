Edo Election: Benue Gov. Ortom Congratulates Obaseki

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has congratulated his Edo counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, over his re-election at the just-concluded Edo governorship poll.
Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase, said that Obaseki’s victory was a “true reflection of the wishes of Edo people and not the machinations of some individuals and self-acclaimed gods”.
He commended the dogged determination of Obaseki to “overcome intimidation and uphold the mandate his people popularly gave him”.
The governor equally congratulated the people of Edo, the PDP and Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, who was the Chairman of the PDP Campaign Team for the election.
He said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also deserved plaudits for the credible conduct of the polls without yielding to pressure to thwart the will of the people
Ortom prayed God to continue to guide his Edo counterpart to enable him to serve his people in the second term. (NAN)
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.