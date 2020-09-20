Edo Decides: I’m Committed To Free And Fair Election – Buhari

In reaction to the outcome of the Edo State governorship election, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he’s committed to free and fair elections.

Buhari made this known in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

He said, “My commitment to free and fair elections is firm, because without free and fair elections, the foundation of our political and moral authority will be weak.”

“I have consistently advocated for free and fair elections in the country because it is the bedrock of true democratic order.”

According to Buhari, “Democracy will mean nothing if the votes of the people don’t count or if their mandate is fraudulently tampered with.”

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is currently leading in the Edo election.

He’s followed by his main opponent, Pastor Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.