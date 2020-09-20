Home » BREAKING: Obaseki Declared Winner Of Edo Election By INEC

BREAKING: Obaseki Declared Winner Of Edo Election By INEC

By - 57 mins on September 20, 2020

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State/File Photo

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Godwin Obaseki, has been declared winner of the governorship election in Edo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, announced the total result of the election.

He said APC polled 223,619 votes, while PDP got 307,955 votes.

Obaseki was elected on APC’s platform in 2016 but defected to the PDP after being denied the ticket owing to intra-party squabbles.

SEE DECLARED RESULTS

1) Igueben LGA

PDP 7,870

APC 5,199

Total 13170
Total votes cast 13,382

Election materials snatched in Ward 8, Unit 2

2) Esan North-East

APC 6,556
PDP 13579
Valid votes 20,369
Total votes cast 20,730

3) Esan Central

APC 6,719
PDP 10,794

4) Ikpoba-Okha

APC 18,218
PDP 41,030

5) Uhunmwonde

APC 5,972
PDP 10,022

6) Egor LGA

APC 10,202
PDP 27,621

7) Owan East

APC 19,295
PDP 14,762

8) Owan West

APC 11,193
PDP 11,485

9) Esan South-East

APC 9,237
PDP 10,565

10) Ovia North East

APC 9,907
PDP 16,987

11) Etsako West LGA

APC 26,140
PDP 17,959

12) Oredo LGA

APC 18,365
PDP 43,498

13) Esan West

APC 7,189
PDP 17,434

14) Akoko Edo LGA
APC – 22,963
PDP – 20,101

15) Etsako East LGA
APC – 17,011
PDP – 10,668

16) Etsako Central LGA

APC 8,359
PDP 7,478

17) Orhiomwon LGA

APC 10,458
PDP 13,445

18) Ovia South-West
APC – 10,636
PDP – 12,659

Details later…

