BBNaija: Trickytee Evicted From Big Brother Lockdown Edition

Trickytee has been evicted from the Big Brother season 5 reality TV show on Sunday evening’s live eviction show after getting the lowest vote this week.
The housemate was nominated for possible eviction alongside Laycon, Ozo and Dorathy in the ninth week of the reality show.
Nengi, Neo, Veehave already made it to the grand finale of the show which is about 7days away and will remain in the house till day 71 .
So far, 14 housemates have been evicted from the Lockdown house- Lilo, Ka3na, Eric, Tochi, Kaisha, Praise, Wathoni, Tolanibaj, Bighto, Lucy, Prince, Kiddwaya and Trickytee, while Erica was disqualified for breaking Big Brother house rules.
Speaking after the eviction, Triky revealed to host, Ebuka, that he was not shocked about getting evicted, though he was hopeful he won’t go this week.
Trikytee has been up for eviction more than three times since the beginning of the show but his fellow housemates always came to his rescue.
