Zidane Breaks Silence On Gareth Bale’s Tottenham Move

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has broken silence on news of Gareth Bale returning to Tottenham Hotspurs.

There are reports which say that the transfer deal has been concluded with Bale already in London.

However, Zidane revealed that the deal is still in discussion, but he wished the player the best if the deal pulls through.

“There are negotiations. He’s there in London. I’m not going to pit us against each other. I’ve not had any problems with Gareth, I know what he has done for this club.

“The situation is not firm, it’s not done, I can’t say more.

“We’ve not had any problems and what he’s done here, no-one can argue with. If he moves, I wish him the best,” Zidane said.