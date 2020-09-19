Siege On Wike’s Hotel, A Threat To Democracy – PANDEF

The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has described the siege by policemen on the hotel where Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State lodged as a threat to democracy.

The hotel in Edo State was sieged by policemen a day to the governorship election in the state.

In reaction, PANDEF youth leader, Chief Vincent Oyibode, urged the Inspector-Genera; of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu to, “as a matter of urgency, order the withdrawal of the over 300 policemen.”

“We are worried about the danger this undemocratic action of the police will cause to democracy in Nigeria.

”The police laid siege to the hotel of the Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship election, Gov Wike, who is on an official assignment while his counterpart, Gov Umar Ganduje of Kano State, who occupies the same position for his party the APC and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State are all in Benin, Edo State carrying out their assignment for the APC without any molestation or intimidation.

“The action of the police is unacceptable and unconstitutional,” he said.