Owen Predicts Outcome Of Arsenal, Man United EPL Games

Former England international and Liverpool player, Michael Owen has predicted the outcome of the games which Arenal and Manchester United will play today.

The English Premier League games will see Manchester United face Crystal Palace while Arsenal faces West Ham.

Arsenal goes into the game on the back of a 3-0 win against Fulham.

“I think this is going to be a long and difficult season for Roy Hodgson and his team.

“I see this ending in a comfortable 2-0 home win for Manchester United,” Owen told BetVictor.

On Arsenal’s game, he added: “Arsenal looked very impressive in their opening match against Fulham and Mikel Arteta has certainly improved their shape, style, and confidence since he took over.

“The Gunners really do look to be heading in the right direction…. A comfortable 3-0 victory for the Gunners for me in this one.”