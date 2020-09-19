Military Arrest 11 Suspected Members Of Cult Group In Jos

The Special Military Task Force maintaining peace in Plateau has arrested 11 people suspected to be members of a cult group, ‘Sara-suka’, in Jos.

Also, one Hussaini Isah believed to be the leader of the group operating in some parts of Jos North Local Government Area was arrested alongside his members by the Special Military Task Force maintaining peace in Plateau.

Maj.-Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, the Commander of the task force, who paraded the suspects on Saturday in Jos, said that they were arrested at Gangare community of the area.

Okonkwo said that the arrest signified a major breakthrough in the determination to rid Jos of bad elements.

“We shall not rest until petty crimes, killings and other forms of insecurity are stemmed down.

“These suspects are largely responsible for the crimes and all forms of disorder in Jos.

“They kill innocent people on daily basis; they are very dangerous human beings.

“Yes, we have redeployed our troops into the hinterlands, but we shall continue to raid communities in the city centre to halt these crimes,” he said.

Okonkwo called on Plateau residents to cooperate and support the task force in its bid to protect lives and property.

He also advised members of the public to be security-conscious and report any suspicious movements within their surroundings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the dangerous weapons recovered from the suspects included knives, cutlasses, charms, among others. (NAN)