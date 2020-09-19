Man Utd Reportedly Agree Five-Year Deal With Porto’s Telles

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a five-year deal with Porto full-back Alex Telles and are expected to meet the club’s valuation for the defender.



The Daily Mail says United have held further discussions over a deal for Porto left-back Alex Telles but there is no agreement in place.

The 27-year old Brazilian would cost around £17million and provide competition for Luke Shaw.

While reports emerged on Friday night that a five-year contract was in place, club sources maintain that is premature though Telles, who is represented by PIni Zahavi, remains a player of interest.

United had held discussions with Real Madrid over Sergio Reguilon prior to his move to Tottenham but were not prepared to agree to buy-back clauses. United are continuing to pursue right-wing options also. [TB]