Linda Ikeji Orders 2020 Range Rover For 40th Birthday

Celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji has said that she has ordered a 2020 Range Rover in celebration of her birthday.

Taking to social media, Linda Ikeji revealed that she can’t wait for the ride to arrive in Nigeria.

She advised ladies to ensure that they make their own money because “there’s nothing sexier than a woman with her own money.”

She wrote on Instagram: “Oh dear, here we go again!. And last but definitely not the least of my birthday presents to myself is the 2020 Range Rover Autobiography. Ordered and on da way! Can’t wait to meet my new baby!. I love my life, I swear! I definitely know I’m one of the lucky ones and I don’t take it for granted.

One of the great things about being financially independent is that you can do whatever the heck you like!. It’s your money, nobody can stop you! But don’t be reckless like me except you truly can afford to. .

Remember ladies, there’s nothing sexier than a woman with her own money. May God continue to bless the works of your hands.

Happy birthday to me!”