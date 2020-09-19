The Peoples Democratic Party has raised alarm as over 300 officers storm Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, hotel in Benin City, Edo State capital.



This allegation was made by the party’s chairman in Rivers State, Akawor Desmond, who claimed that Wike who was appointed Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship election, a position Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state holds for the All Progressives Congress (APC), was being harassed and intimidated by the officers.

A thread posted on Wike’s Twitter page on Friday evening and credited to Desmond said “The Hotel where the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is lodging while on official assignment in Benin, Edo State has been held siege by over 300 Policemen.

It added: “And in a breach of the pledge, they made security agencies have decided to harass and intimidate Governor Wike who has not done any wrong.

“Rivers People Warn that we Shall hold the IGP responsible for anything that happens to our Governor.”