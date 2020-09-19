Edo: Oshiomhole Laments Poor Performance Of Card Readers

A former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole has said lamented the poor performance of card readers used in the Edo State election on Saturday.

Oshiomhole, who is the immediate past governor of Edo State, made this known at the polling unit where he casted his vote today.

He, however, commended citizens of the state for the huge turnout for the election.

Oshiomhole said, “Since 1999, this is the highest turnout that I have seen. Elderly women and men turned out impressively.

“The turnout showed that people have shown that they are ready for democracy. My only disappointment so far is that the machine is not working.

“The INEC officials have reported but they have not brought a new machine, Oshiomhole said.

“This exercise is supposed to have a closing time. If they are doing this in my ward, it means that somebody wants to remove the number of voters here. But I have told them (voters) to stay here, they have a right to vote.

“Nobody should come here and be unable to vote because of INEC’s failure.”

“I cannot believe that this is an ordinary error because before bringing the machine here, you should have tested it. I pray that INEC should be able to regularise them (the machines).”