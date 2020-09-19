Edo Is An APC State, Deputy Governorship Candidate Insists

The deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Edo State election, Gani Audu, has said that the state will be reclaimed by the APC.

Audu made this known when he cast his vote at Ward 7, unit 13, Ughioli Primary School Aviele, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo.

Speaking at the polling unit, the APC candidate commended the way and manner voters conducted themselves.

He said “You can see, Edo is an APC state. I don’t have any doubts at all that we will win this election, APC will win this election at the end of the day. No doubt at all. You will see the result after 5pm today.

“The process is okay, I just came, used the Card Reader, accreditation was done and I voted, very simple. The turn out is massive. In fact, I am seeing the turn out in this for the first time in the history of elections in this village. The turn out is massive and it is fine”, he said.