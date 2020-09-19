Edo Election: They’re Rigging Me Out – Governor Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that he’s being rigged out in areas which are his stronghold in the governorship election in his state.

Obaseki made this known in a statement through his Special Adviser, Crusoe Osagie.

According to him: “Suddenly, card readers are not working in areas where Governor Godwin Obaseki is very popular.

“Voters are being disenfranchised and we are constrained to say that this is sabotage,” Osagie said in a statement to DAILY POST on Saturday during the polls.

“Specifically, in Oredo Ward 1, Unit 20 and other places where the Governor is clearly popular, the card readers are not working.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should prove to Edo voters that it can conduct a credible election in Edo State.”