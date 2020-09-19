Edo Election: PDP Accuses Nigerian Army Of Interference

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the Nigerian Army of interfering in the Edo State governorship election.

The PDP in a tweet said that soldiers have taken over the Owan West collation center.

“#EdoDecides2020-Men of the @HQNigerianArmy have taken over Sobe collation centre in Owan West LGA”, the platform tweeted.

“They are chasing away party agents &observers from the collation centre. Nigerians should hold the @HQNigerianArmy responsible if anything happens to the results from Owan West LGA.”

Meanwhile, the immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has advised the people of Edo State to protect their votes as vote counting commences.

“The on-going #EdoDecides2020 is getting to the crucial stages. I urge the good people of Edo State not to get carried away but to protect their votes”, the former Kwara Governor tweeted.

“The enthusiasm and patriotic conduct of the good people of Edo State must not be thwarted or subverted by any @inecnigeria official, either permanent or ad-hoc; or any security personnel, no matter the rank.

“Nigeria’s glory is more important than the huge ego of politicians. And so @inecnigeria and security officials must work to protect Nigeria’s image and not to satisfy the whims and caprices of some power-hungry politicians.”