Edo Election: I Am Confident I Will Win – Pastor Ize-Iyamu

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC governorship candidate in the Edo State election, has said that he is co will win the election.

Speaking after casting his vote at Ugboko ward 4, unit 26, Orhionmwon Local Government Council of the state, Ize-Iyamu said, ‘I am confident of win this election’,

He also commended officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

He said, “The process is good and going on smoothly; there is no thuggery and violence, the place is peaceful and calm.

“I am happy that INEC has a thermometer to check temperature and they also give out face masks to our people.

“We encourage our people to come out in batches so they can strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols of social distances”.