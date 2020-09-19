Edo Election Begins Amid Massive Security, Restriction

The governorship election in Edo begins peacefully with impressive voters’ turnout in most wards across the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
Although the situation does not suggest the likelihood of violence, there is a massive security presence in cities, town and villages.
With total compliance with movement restriction across the state, the processes of making the election peaceful and credible should be uninterrupted.
Major streets, especially in Benin, don’t witness the usual traffic as the residents move to their respective polling stations for accreditation.
Also, reports from other areas of Edo, such as Uzzebba, Igueben, Auchi, Ososo, Ekpoma, Jattu and Ughoton, among other towns and villages, say there are impressive turnout and orderly situation. Edo has 193 wards with 18 local government areas.
In most polling units, security operatives arrived in their duty points to enforce a restriction on movement of people and vehicles during the election.
