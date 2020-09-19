Edo Decides 2020: Governor Obaseki Cast His Vote

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has cast his vote in the governorship election going on in the state.
Obaseki cast his vote at Emokpae Model Primary School in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.
He was accompanied by his wife, the First Lady of Edo State, Betsy Obaseki.
The governor expressed disappointment at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the delay experienced at his polling unit.
He said, “I expected that INEC would have prepared better for this election. I waited for one and half hour on the queue before exercising my franchise, it’s a bit disappointing.
“Giving that this is a sole day election, I expected better planning for this election. Card readers were very slow and that’s the situation everywhere.”
Meanwhile, a mild drama that occurred at his polling unit saw some thugs believed to be loyal to him chase agents of other political parties away.
The governor is reported to have looked on from the queue where he was as the thugs descended on political opponents.
His opponent in the election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has also cast his own vote.
