BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Tells Worship Centers To Resume Fully

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has on Saturday granted permission to churches and mosques in the state to resume full services.
He said mosques can hold their prayers five times daily while churches can also commence weekly services.
Worship centres were restricted to one gathering weekly after they were allowed to reopen following lockdown to check coronavirus in the nation.
The Governor also said public and private schools can resume fully on Monday, September 21, 2020.
