BBNaika: Erica Bathed Naked Before Me & Brighto – Neo [Video]

BBNaija housemate Neo has narrated how former housemate, Erica bathed naked before himself and another evicted housemate, Brighto.

Neo made the claim during a conversation with the remaining housemates of the reality show on Friday September 18 as they head into the final eviction Sunday before the grand finale of the show next week.

He said that Brighto and himself were shocked after Erica walked in and started bathing naked with them.

Watch the video below: