Why I Left Bayern Munich For Liverpool – Thiago Alcantra

Thiago Alcantara has said that he left Bayern Munich to join Liverpool because he needed new challenges.

The 29-year-old Spaniard joined Liverpool on a £20m deal after helping Bayern Munich win the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League.

Shortly after the deal was sealed, Thiago took to Twitter, saying, “Yes, I’ve made the most difficult decision of my sporting career.

‘I will close this chapter in this wonderful club, the club where I grew and developed myself as a player during the last seven years.”

He added that,”My decision is purely sports-related. As a football player, I want and I need new challenges in order to develop myself as I did here.

“Bayern will always be my home. Thank you, FC Bayern.”