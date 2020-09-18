Why I Left Bayern Munich For Liverpool – Thiago Alcantra

Thiago Alcantara has said that he left Bayern Munich to join Liverpool because he needed new challenges.
The 29-year-old Spaniard joined Liverpool on a £20m deal after helping Bayern Munich win the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League.
Shortly after the deal was sealed, Thiago took to Twitter, saying, “Yes, I’ve made the most difficult decision of my sporting career.
‘I will close this chapter in this wonderful club, the club where I grew and developed myself as a player during the last seven years.”
He added that,”My decision is purely sports-related. As a football player, I want and I need new challenges in order to develop myself as I did here.
“Bayern will always be my home. Thank you, FC Bayern.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.