UK Government Reacts As Buhari Signs Nigeria Police Bill

The UK Government has reacted to the Nigeria Police Bill, 2020, signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Catriona Laing, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, described the bill as “excellent news” in reaction to the announcement by a presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad.

Ahmad had tweeted: “President @MBuhari has signed into law the Nigeria Police Bill, 2020. The President in a memo dated September 16th, 2020, communicated his assent to the Bill to the National Assembly, through the Clerk of the legislature.”