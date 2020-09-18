Trump Will Not Visit UN General Assembly During Session – White House

U.S. President Donald Trump has abandoned his plans to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in person, the White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, said.
Meadows added that Trump would address participants of the 75th Session of the UNGA in a televised format.
The current session of the UNGA started on Tuesday and will last until Sept. 30.
The week of the high-level General Debate will be held from Sept. 22 to Sept. 29.
As many as 119 heads of state and 54 heads of government will address the session.
In mid-August, Trump told reporters that he was thinking “about going directly to the UN to do the speech.”
The UNGA is one of the six principal organs of the UN, serving as the main deliberative, policy-making, and representative organ of the UN. (Sputnik/NAN)
