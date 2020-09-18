Okonjo-Iweala Makes WTO’s Final Shortlist After Eviction Of 3 Candidates

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has made the final shortlist of candidates for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation



Bloomberg’s report on Friday revealed that three candidates have been evicted from the race to be the next DG of the body by the WTO members after failing to secure enough support in the first of three rounds of voting.

The evicted candidates are Egypt’s Hamid Mamdouh, Mexico’s Jesus Seade and Moldova’s Tudor Ulianovschi.

“Their expertise and high professional and personal qualities are highly valued and respected by all members,” WTO General Council Chairman, David Walker, said in a statement on Friday.

However, the second phase of consultations would start on September 24 to October 6 after which the WTO would release two final candidates.

The goal was to name a new WTO leader by November 7, 2020.

The former finance minister – Okonjo-Iweala is left in the race alongside Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri, UK’s Liam Fox, South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee and Kenya’s Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril.