Ogun State Workers Call Off 7-Days Warning Strike

Organised Labour in Ogun has called off its seven-day warning strike which started on Wednesday, following resolution with the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the unions called off the proposed seven days warning strike on Friday after a heated deliberation with the state government in Abeokuta.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, who led the state delegation at the roundtable, submitted that the government recognized the legitimacy of the requests and demands made by labour.

He, however, noted that all differences could not be resolved at once but “we have gotten to a point of where we feel that the differences have been so reduced that our lives can move on.

“It has to be continuous; we are bound to have differences in opinion which we will come to an agreement,” Talabi said.

Reading out the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Ogun Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Emmanuel Bankole, gave reasons why labour called off the strike.

He said that organised labour

acknowledged state government’s willingness to meet the requests of the state workforce, after considering affordability and sustainability of government towards accommodating the resultant increment in view of the state’s present financial standing.

Bankole said some of the issues resolved included the implementation of the new minimum wage to commence in October; payment of gratuity; outstanding promotion arrears of 2018 to 2020 and the 2020 Pension Amendment Bill, among others.

He explained that N500 million had been earmarked for the clearance of gratuity on a quarterly basis, while payment would commence latest by January 2021.

“The meeting agreed to suspend action on the proposed Year 2020 Pension Amendment Bill with the plan to constitute a committee comprising both representatives of government and labour to take an in-depth look into the issue.