Nigeria Is Collapsing Forward, Presidency Hits At Obasanjo Again

The Presidency has again reacted to former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s comment on the state of the country by claiming Nigeria is ‘collapsing’ forward.

According to President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity,Femi Adesina, at an event in Abuja, Nigeria was more divided and becoming a basket case under the Buhari-led administration.

Adesina stated this in an article posted on Facebook titled: “YES, NIGERIA IS COLLAPSING FORWARD.”

Adesina said: “The former President says the country is collapsing. I agree. Nigeria is collapsing forward. In diverse ways, under President Muhammadu Buhari, the collapse is in a forward trajectory, despite all the odds.

“Chief Obasanjo talked about the mismanagement of our diversity, saying it is leading to collapse. True? False. Nigeria, since 1914, had been an uneasy Federation.”