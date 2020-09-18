Home » JUST IN: FG Apologizes For Asking Account Holders To Re-register

JUST IN: FG Apologizes For Asking Account Holders To Re-register

The Nigerian Government has apologized to for asking bank account holders to undergo another compulsory registration exercise different from BVN.

The FG had ordered Nigerians to pick up self-certification forms from their financial institutions, complete them, and return. The aim, the FG said, is to help “financial institutions to carry out due diligence procedures in line with the Income Tax Regulations 2019.”

In a subsequent tweet today, the government said the previous information was misleading andpublished an apology, having deleted the initial tweet.

In the apology, it was explained that this registration does not apply to “everybody”.

The apology reads: “We apologize for the misleading tweets (now deleted) that went up yesterday, regarding the completion of self-certification forms by Reportable Persons. The message contained in the @firsNigeria  Notice does not apply to everybody. FIRS will issue appropriate clarification shortly.”

