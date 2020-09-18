IGP Gets Ultimatum To Fish Out Killers Of Suspected Yahoo Boy In Osun

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Muhammed has been given an ultimatum to fish out the killer of a suspected Yahoo boy in Osun State.

The ultimatum comes from a member of that House of Representatives, Bamidele Salam, who lamented that the killers of the young man identified as Idris Ajibola have not been arrested.

Ajibola was killed during a chase by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, in Osun State.

“The deceased is from a humble family whose mother is a farmer and the father an artisan, living in a very humble apartment in Ofatedo.

“The late Ajibola just finished his secondary school and enrolled in technology training school before he was murdered by the police over an allegation that he was a fraudster, popularly known as “Yahoo boy”.

“The incident happened 48 hours ago and up till now, there is no arrest except setting up of an investigation panel.

“We have to prick the conscience of the society and police must do the needful.

“If we don’t speak now, I am afraid, the case might be swept under the carpet but if he was the son of a minister or governor, I know I-G might have responded.

“I am hereby giving the I-G seven days to apprehend the perpetrators and to pay damages to the victim’s family, whose hope had been truncated.

“If the I-G failed to apprehend the police officers involved in the incident, I will institute legal action against the Nigeria Police,” Bamidele said.