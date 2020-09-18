Edo Poll: My Second Term Ambition Not Worth Anyone’s Blood – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that his second term ambition is not worth the blood of anyone.

Obaseki made this known while speaking during a prayer and fasting session for a peaceful election, organised by the Edo Christian Community.

The governor also used the opportunity to assure citizens that the governorship election slated for Saturday will be peaceful.

Obaseki said: “The church is the pillar on which we rest, and therefore, I have no fear whatsoever. I take actions, and people say I am very courageous, but it is God and not me. I have the church and God behind me, so why should I be afraid?

“Ordinarily, an election is supposed to be a contest where people go to sell their ideal, and citizens in their own free will go and vote for those ideals they believe in. It shouldn’t be one where people will do anything to get power. The election should not be one in which we shed blood because elections will always come.

“If you die in an election, you will not be there in the next one to vote. So, there is no need for violence. It’s unfortunate that where we are today, we are all afraid that there will be trouble, that there will be crisis and violence, but by the grace of God, we will all come out and vote, and there won’t be any bloodshed.”

“There is no need for any violence, and if anybody decides to act violently, just walk away because our lives are very precious. I have a covenant with God; if it costs the blood of anybody for me to get into power, he should not let me have power,” Obaseki noted.

The National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude, who was present at the event, prayed to God for peace to reign during and after the election.

“God commit Edo into your hands, and by this covenant, we proclaim peace over Edo; peace before, during and after the election.

“The church speaks with one voice, that those that have sold themselves to work against the destiny of Edo shall be overwhelmed by their problems. In this election, rigging and evil will not have their way.

“We knock the engine of their operation; Edo people shall go out and vote their consciences and the will of God will be done,” the clergy prayed.