Edo Elections: Government Declares Public Holiday

The Edo State government has declared Friday, September 18, 2020, as a work-free day ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

This is to enable workers in the state to travel to their respective constituencies to exercise their franchise.

In a statement issued yesterday, Edo State Head of Service, through the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Aziegbemhin PE, noted that: “Sequel to the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial election scheduled to hold on Saturday September 19, 2020, Mr. Governor has approved Friday, September 18, 2020 as a work-free day to enable workers in the state public service travel to their respective constituencies to exercise their franchise”

“Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments are requested to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of their staff,” the Head of Service directed.