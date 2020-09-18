Edo Election: Buhari Warns Against ‘Do Or Die’ Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised those participating in the Edo State governorship election to conduct themselves in a responsible manner.

Buhari also warned against “do or die” politics in the election slated for Saturday, September 19, 2020.

He made this known in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“I am passionately committed to free and fair elections, but my own commitment is not enough if other actors at ground zero refuse to abide by the rules.

”I want to see democratic standards in the country raised higher at every level, but these cannot be achieved when politicians resort to do-or-die methods to gain power by any means or machination.

“The do-or-die mentality to politics is a threat to free and fair elections because the actors are more focused on winning than caring about a fair outcome that reflects the will of the people,” he said.

Buhari also called for law and order and advised election officials and security agents “to remain neutral to ensure free and fair elections and avoid any action(s) capable of compromising the integrity of the elections.”

”Conducting free and fair elections is one of my main concerns for our democracy, and I want this commitment to be one of the legacies I will leave behind when I depart office,” he said.