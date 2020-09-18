Carabao Cup: See Full Draw For Fourth Round Matches

Liverpool could slug it out with Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup should both team win their respective opponents.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will face Lincoln, and the winnerwill face either Leicester City or Arsenal when they both go head to head in the third round fixture.

Carabao Cup round four draw

Lincoln or Liverpool vs Leicester City or Arsenal

Millwall or Burnley vs Manchester City or Bournemouth

West Brom or Brentford vs Fulham or Sheffield Wednesday

Fleetwood or Everton vs West Ham or Hull

Bristol City or Aston Villa vs Stoke or Gillingham

Leyton Orient or Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea or Barnsley

Newport or Watford vs Morecambe or Newcastle

Preston or Brighton vs Luton or Manchester United

(Sky Sports)