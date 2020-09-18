Carabao Cup: See Full Draw For Fourth Round Matches

Liverpool could slug it out with Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup should both team win their respective opponents.
Jurgen Klopp’s men will face Lincoln, and the winnerwill face either Leicester City or Arsenal when they both go head to head in the third round fixture.
Carabao Cup round four draw
Lincoln or Liverpool vs Leicester City or Arsenal
Millwall or Burnley vs Manchester City or Bournemouth
West Brom or Brentford vs Fulham or Sheffield Wednesday
Fleetwood or Everton vs West Ham or Hull
Bristol City or Aston Villa vs Stoke or Gillingham
Leyton Orient or Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea or Barnsley
Newport or Watford vs Morecambe or Newcastle
Preston or Brighton vs Luton or Manchester United
(Sky Sports)
