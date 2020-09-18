Carabao Cup: Full Fixtures For Fourth Round

The defending champions of the Carabao Cup, Manchester City, and other teams will be in action as the tournament kicked of on September 29.

Fixtures for the fourth round of games will also be played on September 30.

Manchester United will be away against the winner of the title between Preston or Brighton Vs Luton.

City will play the winner between Millwall or Burnley.

Carabao Cup Fourth Round draw;

Lincoln City or Liverpool vs Leicester City or Arsenal

Millwall or Burnley vs Manchester City or Bournemouth

West Brom or Brentford vs Fulham or Sheffield Wednesday

Fleetwood Town or Everton vs West Ham Utd or Hull City

Bristol City or Aston Villa vs Stoke or Gillingham

Leyton Orient or Tottenham vs Chelsea or Barnsley

Newport or Watford vs Morecambe or Newcastle

Preston or Brighton vs Luton or Man Utd.