Carabao Cup: Full Fixtures For Fourth Round

The defending champions of the Carabao Cup, Manchester City, and other teams will be in action as the tournament kicked of on September 29.
Fixtures for the fourth round of games will also be played on September 30.
Manchester United will be away against the winner of the title between Preston or Brighton Vs Luton.
City will play the winner between Millwall or Burnley.
Carabao Cup Fourth Round draw;
Lincoln City or Liverpool vs Leicester City or Arsenal
Millwall or Burnley vs Manchester City or Bournemouth
West Brom or Brentford vs Fulham or Sheffield Wednesday
Fleetwood Town or Everton vs West Ham Utd or Hull City
Bristol City or Aston Villa vs Stoke or Gillingham
Leyton Orient or Tottenham vs Chelsea or Barnsley
Newport or Watford vs Morecambe or Newcastle
Preston or Brighton vs Luton or Man Utd.
