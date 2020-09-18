Bruno Fernandes Crowned Man Utd’s 2019-20 Player of the Year

After only spending half a season with Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes has made history by winning the club’s Player of the Year award.

Fernandes hit the ground running impact after join the club from Sporting CP, helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side book a return to the Champions League for the 2020-21 campaign, finishing third in the English top flight.

According to reports, fans voted in favour of the Portuguese who won by 35.5% while Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford follwed behind with 34% and 10.4% of votes respectively.

Fernandes told the club’s official website: “Of course you want to win some trophies for the team, for the club and for the fans, but obviously, I’m happy with the individual trophies.

“I know you can say: ‘Oh, I don’t care’ and everything, but it’s always important for a player. You always feel good when you win these kinds of awards, and I am no different. I am really happy. I want to add this to so many trophies for the club and for the fans because I think they deserve it.”