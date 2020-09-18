BBNaija 2020: I Almost Had Sex With Neo – Vee Tells Laycon

Vee has revealed that she almost had sex with Neo, her love interest in the BBNaija reality TV show.

She made this known in a discussion with fellow housemate, Laycon.

According to her, it is difficult abstaining from sex inside the BBNaija house.

Vee tells Laycon: “You need discipline not to have sex, it’s so hard not to have sex in this house.

“I and Neo came close to having sex, he stops mostly before we begin and I’m thankful for that.”

A few weeks back, she opened up to Laycon that she is going to have sex with Neo as soon as the BBNaija reality TV show ends and they are out of the house.

“Neo is the first person I will have sex with when I leave the house. I didn’t imagine I was getting this far, but I cannot wait to have sex with him,” she said.