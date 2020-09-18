Any Society Where Thugs Become Role Models Will Fail – Jonathan

Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan has said that it is sad that miscreants are celebrated due to the role they play during elections.

Jonathan made this known in an article titled ‘COVID-19, democracy and task of nation-building’, which he shared on ThisDay.

The former president also expressed believe that election rigging can be eliminated through electronic voting.

“I am also convinced that electronic voting will eliminate the worrisome issue of massive rigging and violence during elections because it will limit human presence during voting,” he said.

“I am also convinced that electronic voting will eliminate the worrisome issue of massive rigging and violence during elections because it will limit human presence during voting,” he said.

“It will bring an end to incessant deployment of miscreants during elections because there will be no room for ballot box stuffing or snatching. It is sad that in some places, these miscreants are even celebrated, because of the ignoble roles they play during elections.

“I should point out that a society where thugs become role models is doomed to fail.”

The former president said that democracy is not defined by regular holding of elections.

“Holding regular elections alone does not really define democracy or guarantee good governance,” Jonathan said.

“We need to work on how to strengthen the pillars of democracy where they are weak, and enhance political stability across the continent.

“You can always tell how credible or otherwise a democratic process has been from the level of protests, violence and the number of post-election litigations. For Africa to make more progress towards building liberal democracies, we should first take deliberate measures to strengthen the independence of the electoral management bodies.”

Jonathan said that Africa missed out in the industrial revolution and is now behind in the race to space.

“We therefore have no reason to fail our people in democracy. True democracy guarantees free, fair elections and peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another and it is within our capacity to achieve that,” he said.

“Before the end of this year, five nations in West Africa alone are scheduled to hold Presidential elections. They include Ghana, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Niger. That for me is a plus and an important step in the right direction.”