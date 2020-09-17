Tinubu Can’t Determine Obaseki’s Fate, Only Edo People, Says Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has no right to say that Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki isn’t a democrat.

Speaking at his final interview ahead of Saturday’s governorship poll, WIke said only Edo people can determine and decide if they want Governor Obaseki or not.

“I will say it anywhere, Bola Tinubu is one of the politicians I respect highly.

“Going by what happens in Lagos that one person determines everything, it can be allowed to happen in Edo. You cannot allow that.

“And with all due respect if Bola Tinubu says Obaseki is not a democrat that is his own view. Many of us know that Obaseki is a democrat and it is left for Edo people to determine if Obaseki is a democrat or not.

“If it is by popular voting we can go and sleep knowing that the election is over but because we know that it is not over because they are relying on the federal government that is why I am calling on all Edo persons to take this election as their own contribution to the development of Edo State,” Wike said.