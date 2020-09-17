Tinubu Cannot Be Allowed To Determine For Edo State – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of River State has said that APC chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, cannot be allowed to determine what happens in Edo State.

The governor said this in reaction to a broadcast by Tinubu in which he advised the people of Edo State to reject their governor, Godwin Obaseki, who is seeking re-election in the September 19 polls.

Wike also urged the people of the state to see the election as their contribution to the development of the state.

“I will say it anywhere, Bola Tinubu is one of the politicians I respect highly.

“Going by what happens in Lagos that one person determines everything, it can be allowed to happen in Edo. You cannot allow that.

“And with all due respect if Bola Tinubu says Obaseki is not a democrat that is his own view. Many of us know that Obaseki is a democrat and it is left for Edo people to determine if Obaseki is a democrat or not.

“If it is by popular voting we can go and sleep knowing that the election is over but because we know that it is not over because they are relying on the federal government that is why I am calling on all Edo persons to take this election as their own contribution to the development of Edo State,” Wike said.