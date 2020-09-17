Pastor Giwa Attacks Buhari Over Cost Of COVID-19 Test

Pastor Adewale Giwa of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is suffering Nigerians with the high cost of COVID-19 test.

Giwa said that Nigerians who have a hike in electricity and fuel price to deal with now have to pay a high amount for COVID-19 test before they can travel out of Nigeria.

Giwa said: “On electricity, we pay what we don’t use; they decided to also jack up the price of petroleum; we are adapting to it.

“Now, COVID-19 test for Nigerians and travelers is between N75,000 and N50,000. Buhari, tell us what we have done to deserve this punishment.

“They are now justifying why they don’t want COVID-19 to disappear in Nigeria. Why must you allow only private laboratories to carry out tests when there are public ones?

“What did they use the billions of Naira they spent on COVID-19 for? In America today, without any health insurance, COVID-19 test is free.

“President Buhari and others should know that they have limited time, and the world is watching them.”