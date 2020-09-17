Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Thursday, September 17, 2020

Below are some of the top news from Nigerian Newspapers today, Thursday, September 17, 2020.

1. Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams says armed terrorists now occupy parts of Oyo State.

He said intelligence indicated that they were at Old Oyo Game Reserve at Sooro village in Kishi town, Irepo Local Government of Oyo State.

2. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s assumption of office in 2015 prevented Nigeria from becoming a failed state.

Mohammed said Buhari saved Nigeria after what he called a “long stretch of rapacious and rudderless leadership.”

3. President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has approved the establishment of a new anti-corruption agency.

The new agency approved by the Federal Executive Council will be saddled with proper coordination of all recovered looted assets.

4. The Osun State Government on Wednesday announced the closure of one of the Isolation Centres in Osogbo, the State capital.

The State government closed down Mercyland Isolation Centre, claiming the pandemic is on its flattening way within its border.

5. The United States of America has given reasons it will not reveal the identities of Nigerian politicians issued visa bans for interfering in electoral processes.

On why the identities of those affected were not disclosed, the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, it was because of the confidentiality attached to visa-related matters.

6. The United States America (USA) has said it will reconsider its ban on some categories of migrant visas on Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Mustapha Sulaiman, stated this while speaking to newsman at the end of the inaugural meeting of the U.S/Nigeria Forum on Wednesday in Abuja.

7. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the federal government two weeks, to reverse the increase in petrol price and electricity tariffs, or face industrial action from September 28.

NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, who stated this while speaking after the Central Working Committee (NAC) and National Administrative Council (NAC) met at the Labour House, confirmed that their meeting with the Federal Government on Tuesday ended in a deadlock.

8. UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, Wednesday, warned that vaccines alone cannot defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guterres, who issued the warning at a news conference in New York on Wednesday, also suggested the massive expansion of “new and existing tools that can respond to new cases and provide vital treatment to suppress transmission, especially over the next 12 months.

9. Few days to the governorship election in Edo State, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of research and planning, DIG Adeleye Oyebade has outlined the level of readiness by the force in the forthcoming poll.

DIG Oyebade in a press briefing at the headquarters of Edo State Police Command in Benin City said, as part of sincere effort to ensure security for elections, they would be setting up an inter-agency consultative committee on election security.

10. Following the violent clash between supporters of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Eyitayo Jegede and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the PDP candidate has described the incident as an attempted assassination on his life.

According to Jegede while briefing journalists at his campaign office in Akure, the Ondo State capital over the development, claimed the gunshots fired at his supporters at Oba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state were from the convoy of Governor Akeredolu.