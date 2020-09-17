Miyetti Allah: Don’t Drag Us Into Obadiah Mailafia’s Travail

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has asked to be counted out of the travailas faced by Obadiah Mailafia, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

This is in reaction to a third invitation from the Department of State Services, DSS, which Mailafia has honoured.

In a statement signed by its National Secretary, Usman Baba Ngelzerma, MACBAN said “We read with dismay a statement made by the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) on the invitation by the DSS to Dr. Obadiah Mailafia carried by an online publication, on the 14th of September, 2020 in which SOKAPU tried to draw the Miyetti Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) into the controversy surrounding his invitation.

“Among groups and individuals SOKAPU is accusing in making reckless statements, MACBAN was mentioned as having claimed responsibility over some “deadly attacks” on communities across the country.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that MACBAN is a responsible Association led by responsible personalities that have never and will never claim responsibility for irresponsible acts or any form of criminality.

“In the last eight years the leadership of the association has travelled the length and breadth of this country to broker peace. SOKAPU can testify the several engagements we had with them on how to maintain peace and security in Kaduna State.

“Dr. Mailafia made the statements he made knowing fully well the implications his statements will have on peace and security in this country having held a responsible position in government.

“It is therefore illogical for SOKAPU to drag itself into this controversy talk less of dragging other groups and individuals unless if Mailafia was making such statements on behalf of SOKAPU. Mailafia should be allowed to bear his own cross.

“We have had enough intolerance and bloodbath in this country, it is time that elites that constitutes pressure groups like SOKAPU to allow peace to reign and work towards an end to strife and belligerence.”