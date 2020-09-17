JUST IN: Veteran Yoruba Actor, Jimoh Aliu Is Dead

A veteran Yoruba movie actor, Chief Jimoh Aliu (popularly known as Aworo), has died after a brief illness at the age of 86.

Aliu was said to have died at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, on Thursday afternoon.

Born in Okemesi-Ekiti, Aliu began his acting career in 1959 after joining Akin Ogungbe Theatre Group.

He left the theatre group in 1966 to form his own troupe, Jimoh Aliu Concert Party.

He had produced and featured in various Yoruba movies including Arelu, Yanpan Yarin, and Fopomoyo.

He was a former President of the Association of Nigeria Theatre Practitioners.