Itse Sagay Accuses Malami Of Abandoning High Profile Corrupt Cases

The chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof, Itse Sagay, has said that the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami, has a penchant for abandoning high-profile cases on corruption.

Sagay made this known while reacting to the amendment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Act.

According to him, the bill if passed, would return Nigeria to “the dark days before 2015”.

“With all the above established facts, the gravity of the proposed change becomes overwhelming,” he said.

“When in addition to all this, we recall the well-known proclivity of the attorney-general for entering nolle procequi in favour of major political and governmental figures, this move to effectively scrap the EFCC becomes more alarming.

“We therefore call on the national assembly and all Nigerians to vigorously reject this attempt to perpetrate fraud on the nation by effectively scuttling the EFCC and shutting down Nigeria’s anti-corruption war.

“The repeal of the current EFCC establishment act, which has been a spectacular success and has brought Nigeria into limelight as a major force against corruption.

“The replacement of the executive chairman of the EFCC with a director-general, who is effectively to be appointed by the attorney-general eliminates the EFCC’s freedom and autonomy, and replaces it with an entity under the complete control of the minister of justice and attorney-general.”