Ikorodu Bois Unveil New Ferrari, Challenge DJ Cuppy To Race

Nigerian online comedy group, Ikorodu Bois, have challenged Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy to a race after unveiling their brand new Ferrari cars.

Recall that the Otedolas broke social media on Wednesday when billionaire dad, Femi, surprised his daughters – Tolani, Temi and Florence (Cuppy) by buying them a brand new Ferrari car each.

Similarly, or not so similarly, Ikorodu Bois, in their usual manner, did a perfect remake of the Otedolas unveiling by announcing to their fans that their imaginary papa Otedola bought them three brand new Ferrari cars, same colour and spec like the one the real Femi gave his daughter.

“Papa took us shopping and bought one of each! #ferrariportofino #Cuppydat,” they tweeted.

The picture-perfect post by Ikorodu bois did not go unnoticed by DJ Cuppy whose reply to the tweet read, “wanna race”