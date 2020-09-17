FRSC Arrests 10,439 Traffic Offenders In Eight Months In Kaduna

The Sector Commander, Mr Hafiz Muhammad, gave the figures in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna.

Muhammad said that 3,337 drivers were booked for critical offences during the period under review.

The offences included 26 attempts to corrupt marshal on duty – 26, 613 drivers’ license violations and 717 overloading violations.

Others are 310 wrongful over takings, 125-speed violations, 1, 205 arrests for using mobile phones while driving 1,205 and 214 route violations.

The sector commander also said that 1,222 motorcycles, 730 tricycles, 937 buses and 301 trucks were impounded during the period under review.

He reiterated the need for motorists to avoid over speeding, overloading and drunk driving as well as the observance of all COVID-19 protocols.

Muhammad also called on passengers not to allow drivers to overload their vehicles or engage in excessive speeding, for their own safety.

He appealed to both drivers and passengers to comply with the post-COVID-19 safety guidelines, warning that the sector would continue its operations against the violators. (NAN)