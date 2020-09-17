Eagles star Iwobi Face Everton Exit After James, Allan’s Arrival

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi’s could be sold away from Everton with the arrival of new signings, James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Dacoure and Allan.

The Nigerian international who joined the Tofees from Arsenal for £34m last summerhas not lived to expectations since his arrival and British media suggest that Iwobi and Italian striker Moise Kean have been tipped for exits.

Everton fans have now been reacting to the news that Iwobi would be sold, with some believing that he ‘offers nothing’, has been ‘really poor’ and ‘needs to go’.

Others want to see him used in a part-exchange deal for Wilfried Zaha, with a belief that he just won’t fit in under Ancelotti.

“Iwobi needs to go tho,” @EFC891 tweeted.

Also, @africansunset73 added, “Iwobi yes as I just don’t see him fitting in going forward and we are overloaded in his position, Kean needs another year as selling him would leave us short.”

@sicurrie stated, “Can see Iwobi going as part of Zaha coming in but don’t see them giving up on Kean yet,” while @RiddledBlues2 wrote, “Think someone like Iwobi will be easier to get shut of.”