Amaechi Gives Update On Port Harcourt To Maiduguri Railway

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that work will commence on the Eastern line of the Port Harcourt–Bonny to Maiduguri railway once work is done on the Lagos-Ibadan railway project.

Amaechi who made this known while inspecting the Lagos-Ibadan railway project said that the Port Harcourt-Bonny to Maiduguri project subject to approval from the Federal Executive Council.

He also spoke about the commencement of work on other projects like the Kano/Maradi line and the Ibadan to Kano section of the Lagos to Kano rail line.

“We have sent to the cabinet the request for approval of two railway contracts, Port Harcourt – Bonny to Maiduguri. If that is awarded, that will be the next assignment for the Ministry of Transport.

“Also the Kano – Maradi line, which passes through Kano, Dutse, Kazaure, Daura, Katsina, Jibiya, Maradi.

“We are also pursuing the loan for the contract which has been awarded for the Lagos to Calabar rail line. We also expect that Ibadan to Kano will commence before the end of this year,” Amaechi said.