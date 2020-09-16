UK Government Threatens To Place Ban On Nigerian Politicians

The UK government has threatened to place a ban that will prevent Nigerian politicians who engage in election malpractices from entering the UK.

This is contained in a statement issued ahead of the governorship elections in Ondo and Edo States.

The statement also confirmed that the UK will be sending officials to monitor both elections.

“The UK takes a strong stand against election-related violence and, just as we did in the general election in 2019, will continue to take action against individuals we identify as being responsible for violence during the elections.

“This could include restrictions on their eligibility to travel to the UK, restrictions on access to UK based assets or prosecution under international law.

“The UK will continue to provide support and engagement as we move towards these elections. We urge INEC, the Police and all other agencies involved to work together to deliver free, fair and credible elections,” it read in part.

This comes a day after the United States placed a ban on Nigerian politicians who engaged in election malpractices.

Concise News learnt that a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Adams Oshiomhole, is part of the politicians banned from entering the US.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State are also on the list.

Governor Nasir El-rufai who has been banned since 2010 had his ban extended by the US.