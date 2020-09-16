Tinubu’s Attack On Obaseki, A Comic Relief – Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the recent attack by APC chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State as “comic relief.”

In a broadcast circulated on social media, Tinubu urged the people of Edo State to reject Obaseki in the September 19 governorship election in the state.

According to him, Obaseki does not understand the value and the pains associated with the democracy he and others fought for.

“I want to appeal to you to reject Godwin Obaseki in this coming election. I have suffered with many others to bring about this democratic regime that today we are enjoying in the country.

“Then, Godwin Obaseki didn’t participate in any aspect of the struggle to enshrine democracy in the country. Therefore, he could not understand the value and the pains associated with this democratic struggle.

“He does not deserve any democratic ballot paper. Don’t vote for him, I appeal to all of you,” he said.

In reaction to the broadcast by the APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode stated that it was a pitiful and disappointing outing.

He shared on social media: “Tinubu’s broadcast served as nothing but comic relief. It was more of a long-winded slur & self-serving pepper soup-joint rant than a speech. It was a repugnant & repulsive repellant to Edo state voters & his anti-Obaseki diatribe may cost Ize Iyamu the election on saturday.

“For the self-proclaimed leader of democracy in Nigeria & a man who has presidential aspirations this was a pitiful & disappointing outing. He appeared weak, desperate & pathetic. He was incoherent, barely audible &his baseless assertions bordered on the absurd & nonsensical.

“The people of Edo state are a proud and noble people with good breeding, a great history and a rich cultural heritage.

They do not like being told what to do by a Lagos slumlord whose name, background and true lineage is shrouded in mystery and secrecy.”